Bangkok in Chaos: Earthquake Brings City to Standstill

Bangkok was brought to a standstill on Friday following a powerful earthquake that shook the city, originating from Myanmar. The quake, measuring up to 7.1 in magnitude, led to extensive chaos and widespread evacuations as the city's infrastructure struggled under the strain.

Transport systems were paralyzed, with urban rail suspended and roads jammed across one of Asia's largest urban areas. The quake resulted in nine fatalities, including eight laborers who died in a building collapse. Search operations are ongoing for over 100 missing individuals at the site of the collapse.

The city's streets were flooded with foreign tourists and office workers who were evacuated from their accommodations and workplaces. Many sought refuge in Lumpini Park amidst warnings of aftershocks. The Bangkok Governor opened city parks to provide shelter and resources for those unable to return home.

