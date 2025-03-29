Nuclear Renaissance: States Compete in the New Energy Race

As the promise of a new era in nuclear power emerges, U.S. states are actively positioning themselves to construct and supply the nuclear industry's next generation. Policymakers are considering expansions in subsidies and tackling regulatory barriers to support this transition.

Advanced reactor designs from various firms are pulling ahead in the federal government's regulatory processes, branding themselves as reliable and eco-friendly solutions for electricity demands, especially from technology giants. Such reactors could be operational as early as 2030, providing a tight timeline for states to act while addressing lingering public safety concerns and competition from renewable sources.

Despite these challenges, nuclear power has garnered high-level federal endorsement, with proposals in multiple states to boost nuclear capabilities and attract investments. However, questions about waste storage, safety, and competition from renewable technology persist, alongside necessary supply chain improvements.

