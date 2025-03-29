Left Menu

Inter-State Collaboration Powers New Era in Renewable Energy

The Himachal Pradesh and Telangana governments signed an MoU to establish hydroelectric power projects. This collaboration, costing Rs 6,200 crore, aims to boost employment and renewable energy production in Lahaul-Spiti. The projects promise long-term mutual benefits, including free power and local development support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:46 IST
Inter-State Collaboration Powers New Era in Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for establishing two hydroelectric power projects totaling 520 MW in Lahaul-Spiti. The agreement was inked by Rakesh Kanwar and Sandeep Kumar Sultania in the presence of Chief Ministers Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Estimated at Rs 6,200 crore, these power projects on the Chenab river are expected to generate employment for about 5,000 residents. Telangana has paid Rs 26 crore upfront and will provide Himachal Pradesh with a percentage of free power for 40 years under the state's Energy Policy. Both projects will eventually transfer to Himachal Pradesh.

The Telangana government will also contribute to local development and support families affected by these projects. Sukhu praised the collaboration as a significant move in renewable energy and invited further cooperation. Telangana seeks energy security through this partnership aligned with its Clean and Green Energy Policy, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025