Inter-State Collaboration Powers New Era in Renewable Energy
The Himachal Pradesh and Telangana governments signed an MoU to establish hydroelectric power projects. This collaboration, costing Rs 6,200 crore, aims to boost employment and renewable energy production in Lahaul-Spiti. The projects promise long-term mutual benefits, including free power and local development support.
The Himachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for establishing two hydroelectric power projects totaling 520 MW in Lahaul-Spiti. The agreement was inked by Rakesh Kanwar and Sandeep Kumar Sultania in the presence of Chief Ministers Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.
Estimated at Rs 6,200 crore, these power projects on the Chenab river are expected to generate employment for about 5,000 residents. Telangana has paid Rs 26 crore upfront and will provide Himachal Pradesh with a percentage of free power for 40 years under the state's Energy Policy. Both projects will eventually transfer to Himachal Pradesh.
The Telangana government will also contribute to local development and support families affected by these projects. Sukhu praised the collaboration as a significant move in renewable energy and invited further cooperation. Telangana seeks energy security through this partnership aligned with its Clean and Green Energy Policy, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
