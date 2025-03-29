President Murmu's Message of Unity for Spring Festivals
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to citizens on the eve of several spring festivals. Highlighting cultural diversity and unity, she emphasizes the significance of these celebrations in marking the Indian New Year and encourages renewed national spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of India as the nation prepares to celebrate a series of vibrant spring festivals.
In an official statement from the President's Secretariat, Murmu highlighted the cultural significance of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba, marking the beginning of the Indian New Year.
These festivals, celebrating the joy of the new harvest, symbolize Indian cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. Murmu expressed hope for unity and renewed energy to drive the nation forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement