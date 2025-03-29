Kalaburagi Police Unravel Fake Government Job Scam in Major Raid

In a significant operation, the Kalaburagi police have exposed a large-scale fake government job scam, apprehending fraudsters accused of deceiving job seekers with bogus appointment letters.

The apprehension followed a complaint from the Deputy Commissioner's office about fraudulent appointment orders circulating on social media, as reported by Superintendent of Police (SP) A Srinivasulu.

The investigation led police from Pune to Solapur, tracing suspects across state lines. Over Rs 14.55 lakh was fraudulently obtained from 11 individuals. Key items, including multiple fake documents and electronic devices, were seized as the inquiry continues to reveal the extent of the scam, targeting hopeful applicants for government positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)