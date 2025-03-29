Gujarat Achieves 100% Tap Water Coverage in SC-Dominated Areas

In an unprecedented achievement, Gujarat, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, has reached 100% tap water coverage in Scheduled Caste (SC) dominated rural areas through the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to an official release. The state government executed this feat by installing a 6,000 km pipeline at a cost of Rs 412 crore, ensuring that clean drinking water is now accessible via tap connections to over 68,000 SC households.

Central to this success was the role of WASMO (Water and Sanitation Management Organization), a state-run body collaborating with rural water committees to formulate comprehensive water supply plans. Notably, the Gujarat Government took a progressive step by waiving the 10% community cost contribution, easing the financial burden on economically weaker families while enhancing their access to clean drinking water.

Guided by PM Narendra Modi's vision, the Jal Jeevan Mission reflects a commitment to providing safe water and advancing rural development across India. As stated by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, out of over 215 lakh rural households, more than 172 lakh SC households now access this essential resource, marking a milestone in the mission's nationwide implementation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)