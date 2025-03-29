ILO Flagship Programme Expands Social Protection, Covering Over 55 Million

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Global Flagship Programme on Building Social Protection Floors for All has been instrumental in enhancing social protection coverage, adequacy, and comprehensiveness across the world. In its second phase, running from 2021 to 2025, the programme has facilitated access to social benefits for over 55 million people globally, reinforcing the commitment to universal social protection.

Development Partners Meeting Highlights Progress

The annual Development Partners meeting, held on Thursday in Geneva, brought together 55 representatives from governments, workers' and employers' organizations, alongside over 1400 online participants. The event provided a platform to discuss progress in establishing robust social protection systems, underscoring the crucial role played by the ILO and its strategic partnerships.

The Flagship Programme is dedicated to helping countries extend social protection coverage while improving the adequacy and comprehensiveness of benefits. The meeting was an opportunity to reflect on achievements and strategize for the future, particularly as Phase III (2026-2030) approaches.

Advancing Towards Universal Social Protection

ILO Assistant Director-General for Jobs and Social Protection, Mia Seppo, emphasized the significance of recent progress:

“For the first time, in our World Social Protection Report published in September 2024, 52.4 percent of people globally are covered by at least one branch of social protection. This sends us two messages: the first, our joint efforts are paying off. We are seeing the power of social protection to protect lives, incomes, and jobs. The second one is that we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us to achieve universal social protection for the 3.8 billion not protected today. So, we must redouble our efforts to push further towards universal protection for all, and the ILO Global Flagship Programme can help propel us towards this goal.”

Since its inception in 2016, the programme has been pivotal in making social protection a reality, ensuring better retirement security, healthcare access, and financial stability for workers during crises.

Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1.3 and 3.8, the ILO’s Flagship Programme operates in 50 priority countries while providing cross-country policy advice in 16 thematic areas. These efforts highlight how robust social protection systems address key challenges such as aging populations, informal employment, healthcare access, climate change, fragility, and just transitions in labor markets.

During the high-level opening session, Adama Kamara, Minister of Employment and Social Protection from Côte d'Ivoire, highlighted a significant achievement:

“In recent years, an intensive awareness-raising campaign for the social insurance scheme for independent workers, conducted with the technical and financial support of the ILO and the World Bank, has reached 1 million workers who are now enrolled in the social security institution. This success demonstrates the effectiveness of public policies and the commitment of development partners to achieving universal social protection.”

Institutional Reforms and Impact

During its second phase, the programme supported 149 institutional changes in participating countries, surpassing the original goal of 80 changes. These advancements include enacting new social protection laws, implementing and reforming schemes, and improving operational mechanisms. These efforts have strengthened social protection systems, enhancing coverage, adequacy, and comprehensiveness for millions, with the original target of reaching 60 million people well within reach before the phase concludes in 2025.

Future Prospects: Phase III (2026-2030)

Looking ahead, the Flagship Programme’s next phase will be crucial in accelerating progress towards SDG target 1.3. The programme will continue to contribute to complementary multilateral initiatives such as the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions and the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Marc Bichler, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the United Nations Office at Geneva, reaffirmed Luxembourg’s commitment:

“When we look ahead to Phase III, Luxembourg remains committed to working alongside the ILO and development partners to expand the ILO Global Flagship Programme’s impacts. Social protection is not just a safety net; it is an investment in stable, inclusive, and resilient societies. By joining forces, we can accelerate progress towards universal social protection, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The ILO’s Global Flagship Programme on Building Social Protection Floors for All has significantly advanced social protection efforts worldwide. With more than 55 million people benefiting from improved systems in its second phase, the programme continues to be a driving force in ensuring social protection becomes a universal reality. As Phase III approaches, global stakeholders remain committed to strengthening and expanding social protection systems, fostering economic stability and social justice for all.