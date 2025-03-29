Odisha Day 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Delhi

The capital city is gearing up for a spectacular celebration of Odisha's cultural and historical legacy as the Odisha Dibas Samaroh 2025 takes place on April 1 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi. The event, organized to honor the foundation day of Odisha, aims to highlight the state's rich traditions, cuisine, history, and tourism potential on both national and international platforms.

Helmed by the new Government of Odisha, the celebration seeks to bolster the notion of 'Odia Asmita' (Odia identity) and reconnect the Odia diaspora in the Delhi-NCR region with their cultural roots. Over 70 socio-cultural organizations have joined forces to ensure widespread participation and representation at the event.

The event will be graced by the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with notable leaders such as Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw, PK Mishra, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Odisha Dibas Samaroh 2025 will pay homage to the state's founding fathers, showcasing its art, architecture, and cultural heritage through a myriad of artistic performances and exhibitions, thereby promoting Odisha's tourism potential.

