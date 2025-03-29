Left Menu

President Murmu Calls for Green Initiatives at National Environmental Conference

President Droupadi Murmu launched a pivotal conference in New Delhi addressing key environmental issues emphasizing daily activism and moral responsibility for future generations. Highlighting India's noteworthy green achievements, she urged global collaboration for sustainable development and praised the National Green Tribunal's role in environmental justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:01 IST
President Murmu Calls for Green Initiatives at National Environmental Conference
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates 'Environment - 2025' national conference (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture reflecting India's commitment to environmental sustainability, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day National Conference on 'Environment - 2025' in New Delhi on Saturday. The President's Secretariat issued a statement emphasizing her call for continuous activism and moral responsibility to incorporate environmental objectives into daily life.

President Murmu addressed pressing concerns for future generations, underscoring the necessity for a cleaner environment, highlighting social, economic, and moral aspects of environmental challenges. She urged society to introspect about air quality, water availability, and biodiversity preservation, highlighting a legacy of environmental cleanliness as a moral imperative.

With India's development rooted in nature's nourishment, not exploitation, President Murmu applauded India's progress in meeting international environmental commitments. She praised the National Green Tribunal's crucial role in climate justice, calling for collective efforts for global environmental leadership. India's green initiatives were spotlighted as exemplary models for the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025