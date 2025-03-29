President Murmu Calls for Green Initiatives at National Environmental Conference

In a significant gesture reflecting India's commitment to environmental sustainability, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day National Conference on 'Environment - 2025' in New Delhi on Saturday. The President's Secretariat issued a statement emphasizing her call for continuous activism and moral responsibility to incorporate environmental objectives into daily life.

President Murmu addressed pressing concerns for future generations, underscoring the necessity for a cleaner environment, highlighting social, economic, and moral aspects of environmental challenges. She urged society to introspect about air quality, water availability, and biodiversity preservation, highlighting a legacy of environmental cleanliness as a moral imperative.

With India's development rooted in nature's nourishment, not exploitation, President Murmu applauded India's progress in meeting international environmental commitments. She praised the National Green Tribunal's crucial role in climate justice, calling for collective efforts for global environmental leadership. India's green initiatives were spotlighted as exemplary models for the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)