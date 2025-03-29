Waqf Board Boosts Employee Salaries and Enhances Shrine Maintenance

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, led by Darakhshan Andrabi, has proclaimed an increase in employee remuneration and improvements in shrine upkeep. Andrabi confirmed that their staff operates tirelessly, ensuring no public complaints and better-maintained shrines.

In a recent board meeting, Andrabi addressed the need to raise the wages for temporary employees. The employees are now categorized into skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled, with corresponding salary hikes ranging from 200% to 400%, providing relief to those earning as low as Rs 3000 previously.

Regular staff, including Imaams, Khateebs, and pensioners, will receive a 20% salary increase, while teaching faculty will benefit from a 15% increment. Additional allowances, such as a monthly travelling allowance for the Engineering Wing staff, are also part of the reform. Andrabi credits the board's financial improvement as the catalyst for these changes.

