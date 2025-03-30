Left Menu

Chandigarh CBI Court Sentences Ex-DSP, Accomplice in Rs. 70 Lakh Bribery Case

A CBI court in Chandigarh sentenced former DSP Ram Chander Meena and private individual Aman Grover to rigorous imprisonment for a 2015 bribery scandal. They were found guilty of demanding and accepting bribes totaling Rs. 70 lakh to avoid arresting a complainant's parents. Meena received a seven-year sentence, while Grover got four years.

In a landmark verdict, the Special Court for CBI Cases in Chandigarh has handed down sentences to former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Chander Meena and Aman Grover, a private individual, for their involvement in a Rs. 70 lakh bribery case.

The court sentenced Meena to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, accompanied by a fine of Rs. 1 lakh, while Grover received a four-year sentence with a fine of Rs. 20,000. The convictions relate to charges from 2015, when it was alleged that bribes were solicited on behalf of DSC Meena and others to prevent the arrest of a complainant's parents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had set a trap leading to the arrest of the accused while accepting Rs. 40 lakh in cash and a post-dated cheque for Rs. 30 lakh. Following extensive investigations, the case was brought before the CBI Special Judge in Chandigarh, culminating in the sentencing of the accused after a comprehensive trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

