Call for Probe into Assam Bank Scandal Amid Political Tensions

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged Prime Minister Modi to investigate alleged financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank. Gogoi accused the state government of arresting citizens and pressuring media, while the NDA defends its governance track record and accuses opposition of deception and inefficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 11:25 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh political development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank. Gogoi accused the state government of focusing more on intimidating media and making arrests rather than addressing the issue at hand.

Via a post on his official 'X' account, Gogoi clarified his stance, asserting that despite the need for an investigation, the state government is busy targeting Assamese media. This plea comes amid a politically charged environment, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing the opposition of fostering deception and underdevelopment.

During a campaign rally for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, Chief Minister Sarma boasted of the NDA's governance, which he claimed had eradicated corruption and chaos. Meanwhile, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia emphasized the NDA's commitment to cultural protection and indigenous empowerment, criticizing Congress for past betrayals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

