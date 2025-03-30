Call for Probe into Assam Bank Scandal Amid Political Tensions

In a fresh political development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank. Gogoi accused the state government of focusing more on intimidating media and making arrests rather than addressing the issue at hand.

Via a post on his official 'X' account, Gogoi clarified his stance, asserting that despite the need for an investigation, the state government is busy targeting Assamese media. This plea comes amid a politically charged environment, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing the opposition of fostering deception and underdevelopment.

During a campaign rally for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, Chief Minister Sarma boasted of the NDA's governance, which he claimed had eradicated corruption and chaos. Meanwhile, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia emphasized the NDA's commitment to cultural protection and indigenous empowerment, criticizing Congress for past betrayals.

