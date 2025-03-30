India Celebrates the Commencement of Chaitra Navratri with Devotion

In a vibrant display of spirituality and cultural unity, devotees assembled across India to celebrate the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Prayers were offered at key temples in Raipur and Banaskantha, Gujarat, marking the occasion with deep devotion and traditional ceremonies.

Political figures added to the celebrations, with Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia visiting the Maa Kali Temple in Patiala, while President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared festive greetings, underscoring the festival's importance in uniting diverse traditions.

Chaitra Navratri, which also heralds the Hindu New Year, is observed as a time of spiritual rejuvenation and cultural celebration. This nine-day festival honoring the deity Shakti continues to be a symbol of India's rich heritage, with messages of happiness and prosperity from national leaders resonating across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)