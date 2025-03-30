Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development

The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime unit has launched an investigation following the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Ministry of Rural Development. The complaint highlights a fraudulent recruitment scheme attempting to capitalize on the ministry's name.

According to the details in the FIR, fake advertisements claimed to be from the National Rural Development & Recreation (NRDR) Mission were discovered. These ads falsely presented the organization as operating under the ministry's auspices and featured images of officials and a requirement for registration fees on its website.

The Ministry clarified that NRDRM is not affiliated with them and confirmed no advertisements were issued for such posts. A public warning was released to alert citizens about the scam. Police investigations under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are ongoing to uncover those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)