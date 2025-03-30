Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on Russian Oil Amid Ukraine Conflict
Former President Donald Trump announced plans to impose significant tariffs on Russian oil as a response to President Vladimir Putin's remarks on Ukrainian leadership. He expressed strong disapproval of Putin's comments and revealed plans to discuss the issue with Putin this week.
In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to levy substantial tariffs on Russian oil imports, ranging from 25% to 50%, in retaliation against Moscow's perceived meddling in Ukrainian affairs.
Trump, visibly upset, conveyed his anger towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Putin's critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership abilities. The former U.S. leader communicated his determination to address the issue directly with Putin.
Scheduled discussions between Trump and Putin are expected later this week, where the two will presumably negotiate amidst heightened tensions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Putin: Navigating Ceasefire Talks amid Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Trade Reset: A New Era for Global Tariffs
Trump's Envoy Anticipates Crucial Trump-Putin Dialogue
Ceasefire Talks: Trump and Putin Strive for Peace in Ukraine
Kremlin confirms plans for Putin and Trump to speak on Tuesday amid continued efforts to end the fighting in Ukraine, reports AP.