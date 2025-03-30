Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on Russian Oil Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to levy substantial tariffs on Russian oil imports, ranging from 25% to 50%, in retaliation against Moscow's perceived meddling in Ukrainian affairs.

Trump, visibly upset, conveyed his anger towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Putin's critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership abilities. The former U.S. leader communicated his determination to address the issue directly with Putin.

Scheduled discussions between Trump and Putin are expected later this week, where the two will presumably negotiate amidst heightened tensions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)