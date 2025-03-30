Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Uprooted Tree Claims Lives in Kullu

A falling tree near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu claimed six lives and injured five others. The local administration, along with police and rescue teams, responded promptly by transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister offered condolences and promised support to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Uprooted Tree Claims Lives in Kullu
MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur talking to a victim. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu, a hollow tree toppled over, resulting in six fatalities and injuries to five others. Local law enforcement and rescue teams swiftly delivered the injured to Jari's community hospital, confirmed Ashwani Kumar, Additional District Magistrate of Kullu.

Kullu legislator Sunder Singh Thakur disclosed that authorities have identified three of the deceased. Among the six victims, two were residents while four hailed from outside the area. Emergency response units worked promptly to transfer the deceased to the district hospital, while injured individuals received immediate medical attention.

In an official statement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the incident. He called for comprehensive support for the victims and ensured that top-tier medical care would be provided to the injured. The Chief Minister offered his condolences, wishing strength for the grieving families and a speedy recovery for those wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025