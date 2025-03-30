Tragedy Strikes: Uprooted Tree Claims Lives in Kullu

In a tragic accident on Sunday near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu, a hollow tree toppled over, resulting in six fatalities and injuries to five others. Local law enforcement and rescue teams swiftly delivered the injured to Jari's community hospital, confirmed Ashwani Kumar, Additional District Magistrate of Kullu.

Kullu legislator Sunder Singh Thakur disclosed that authorities have identified three of the deceased. Among the six victims, two were residents while four hailed from outside the area. Emergency response units worked promptly to transfer the deceased to the district hospital, while injured individuals received immediate medical attention.

In an official statement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the incident. He called for comprehensive support for the victims and ensured that top-tier medical care would be provided to the injured. The Chief Minister offered his condolences, wishing strength for the grieving families and a speedy recovery for those wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)