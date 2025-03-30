Left Menu

Infamous Delhi Criminal Finally Nabbed by Police

Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended notorious criminal Rajan alias Rahul in Jahagirpuri. Wanted in two Arms Act and theft cases, and involved in 50 other serious crimes, his arrest marks a significant breakthrough. Rajan had eluded arrest by frequently relocating but was finally captured following a strategic raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of a notorious criminal, Rajan alias Rahul, in Jahagirpuri. Rajan, 40, was wanted in two separate Arms Act and theft cases and was involved in about 50 other crimes, including attempts to murder, robbery, snatching, and NDPS violations.

Secret information led police to Jahagirpuri, where Rajan, also a proclaimed offender in cases from Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, was residing. He had successfully evaded arrest by continuously changing residences with his family. However, a strategic raid resulted in his capture.

Rajan's criminal activities date back to at least 2013. On September 7 of that year, a police trap in West Uttam Nagar resulted in his apprehension, during which a country-made pistol was discovered. Despite being a school dropout due to financial constraints, Rajan's involvement in the criminal world evolved from his family's transport business to serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

