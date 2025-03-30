Infamous Delhi Criminal Finally Nabbed by Police

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of a notorious criminal, Rajan alias Rahul, in Jahagirpuri. Rajan, 40, was wanted in two separate Arms Act and theft cases and was involved in about 50 other crimes, including attempts to murder, robbery, snatching, and NDPS violations.

Secret information led police to Jahagirpuri, where Rajan, also a proclaimed offender in cases from Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, was residing. He had successfully evaded arrest by continuously changing residences with his family. However, a strategic raid resulted in his capture.

Rajan's criminal activities date back to at least 2013. On September 7 of that year, a police trap in West Uttam Nagar resulted in his apprehension, during which a country-made pistol was discovered. Despite being a school dropout due to financial constraints, Rajan's involvement in the criminal world evolved from his family's transport business to serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)