Key Accused Arrested in Human Trafficking Case Involving 'Donkey Route'

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, for his involvement in a high-profile human trafficking case. The arrest took place in New Delhi, targeting the mastermind behind illegally smuggling individuals to the United States via the notorious 'donkey route'.

Singh's arrest follows the deportation of a victim from the US earlier this month. The victim, originating from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, reportedly paid Rs 45 Lakh to Singh for the perilous journey. This case, initially registered by Punjab Police, has since been taken over by the NIA.

Investigations have unveiled that Singh operated without any legal permits, employing an illicit path through Spain, Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. Shocking revelations of exploitation and physical abuse during the journey have also emerged. The arrest marks a pivotal point in the continued crackdown against international human trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)