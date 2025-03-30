Left Menu

Key Accused Arrested in Human Trafficking Case Involving 'Donkey Route'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Gagandeep Singh, also known as Goldie, in connection with a human trafficking case involving the 'donkey route' to the US. The victim, who paid Rs 45 Lakh for illegal immigration, was deported back to India and filed a complaint leading to the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:20 IST
Key Accused Arrested in Human Trafficking Case Involving 'Donkey Route'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, for his involvement in a high-profile human trafficking case. The arrest took place in New Delhi, targeting the mastermind behind illegally smuggling individuals to the United States via the notorious 'donkey route'.

Singh's arrest follows the deportation of a victim from the US earlier this month. The victim, originating from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, reportedly paid Rs 45 Lakh to Singh for the perilous journey. This case, initially registered by Punjab Police, has since been taken over by the NIA.

Investigations have unveiled that Singh operated without any legal permits, employing an illicit path through Spain, Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. Shocking revelations of exploitation and physical abuse during the journey have also emerged. The arrest marks a pivotal point in the continued crackdown against international human trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025