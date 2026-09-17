International Intrigue: US National Seeks Bail in Myanmar Camp Case

US citizen Matthew Aaron Vandyke has applied for default bail regarding a case linked to a training camp in Myanmar. Accused under UAPA by the NIA, the bail is requested due to the absence of UAPA charges in a newly filed charge sheet. Seven individuals, including Vandyke, face foreign-related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:26 IST
International Intrigue: US National Seeks Bail in Myanmar Camp Case
Alleged accused in case at the court complex (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke has filed a bail application in connection with the Myanmar Training Camp case, drawing attention to a lack of specific charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Vandyke in March 2026, alongside six Ukrainian co-accused.

Vandyke's legal representation, led by advocate Rohit Dandriyal, contends that UAPA charges have not been applied in the recently filed charge sheet. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma has sought a response from NIA by tomorrow.

The charge sheet invokes sections of the Foreigners and Immigration Act but omits UAPA-related charges. An ongoing investigation could prompt additional charges if necessary. The accused were previously arrested for allegedly collaborating with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, suggesting implications for India's national security.

The NIA asserts that the individuals supported insurgent groups in India by supplying weaponry and training, thereby endangering national security. With additional allegations of procuring drones from Europe, the case highlights cross-border links. The court is scheduled to consider the charge sheet on October 1.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026