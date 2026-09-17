International Intrigue: US National Seeks Bail in Myanmar Camp Case

US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke has filed a bail application in connection with the Myanmar Training Camp case, drawing attention to a lack of specific charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Vandyke in March 2026, alongside six Ukrainian co-accused.

Vandyke's legal representation, led by advocate Rohit Dandriyal, contends that UAPA charges have not been applied in the recently filed charge sheet. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma has sought a response from NIA by tomorrow.

The charge sheet invokes sections of the Foreigners and Immigration Act but omits UAPA-related charges. An ongoing investigation could prompt additional charges if necessary. The accused were previously arrested for allegedly collaborating with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, suggesting implications for India's national security.

The NIA asserts that the individuals supported insurgent groups in India by supplying weaponry and training, thereby endangering national security. With additional allegations of procuring drones from Europe, the case highlights cross-border links. The court is scheduled to consider the charge sheet on October 1.