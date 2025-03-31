VNT Poised for Global Growth in Solar, EV, and Telecom Sectors

In a significant move, VNT, a leading force in energy management solutions, is preparing for a substantial 20% growth surge across its Solar, EV, and Telecom sectors. With extensive experience of over 25 years, VNT is at the forefront of sustainable and technological advancements globally.

The company has made notable contributions to solar installations, boasting over 55 GW globally, and is now enhancing its presence across key regions such as India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the Americas. Within the telecom sector, VNT has energized more than 250,000 sites in India and over 4,500 internationally, while actively implementing solar solutions to mitigate carbon emissions.

VNT is also pioneering the digitization of renewable energy plants and expanding its EV sector reach by deploying EV chargers across the nation. It remains committed to sustainable innovation, aiming to create a greener, interconnected future globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)