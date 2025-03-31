German Bonds Surge Amid Global Tariff Tensions

German bonds rallied on Monday as investors sought the refuge of government debt ahead of significant tariff announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariffs, due to be unveiled on Wednesday, could radically alter the global trading landscape.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a critical benchmark for the euro zone, dropped to 2.659% — the lowest since early March. The move was driven by concerns over tariff uncertainty and potential prolonged negotiations, as noted by economist Mohit Kumar.

Besides tariffs, investors monitored euro zone inflation data, with Germany's inflation showing a slowdown and Italy's a slight uptick. Meanwhile, traders increased their bets on ECB rate cuts, anticipating a main rate drop to 1.84% by year-end from 1.88% last week.

