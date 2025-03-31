Court Orders De-Sealing of Floors in UPSC Tragedy Building

The Rouse Court has issued an order allowing the de-sealing of three floors in a building associated with a devastating drowning incident involving UPSC coaching aspirants. This decision was granted by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, following petitions from property owners Gurpreet Singh and Rishi Khanna.

PDSJ Chandna highlighted a lack of legal grounds for the CBI to maintain control over the property long-term, particularly when these areas were not directly connected to the July 2024 incident. She emphasized the rights of property owners, stating that they should be permitted to manage their properties.

The court's directive mandates the release of the building's second floor to the petitioner, while also clarifying that the ruling does not restrict civic authorities from pursuing necessary actions against the building if any regulatory violations exist. The tragic incident in the building's basement prompted case transfer to the CBI, yet recent findings asserted that upper floors did not present ongoing investigative interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)