Adulterated Flour Scandal: Over 100 Fall Ill in Dehradun

In Dehradun, over 100 people fell ill after consuming food made from allegedly adulterated Kuttu Atta. Authorities have sealed 22 shops and are investigating the source from Saharanpur. Symptoms included vomiting and dehydration, prompting hospitalization of affected individuals. The Uttarakhand government vows strict action against distributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:08 IST
Adulterated Flour Scandal: Over 100 Fall Ill in Dehradun
Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning turn of events, over 100 individuals in Dehradun took ill after reportedly consuming food made with 'adulterated' Kuttu Atta, officials revealed on Monday. As a precautionary response, the authorities swiftly sealed 22 shops from where the disputed flour was purchased during the Navratri festivity.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh disclosed that patients, stricken with symptoms ranging from vomiting to dizziness, were treated at local hospitals. Upon investigation, it emerged that all affected had ingested food made using the tainted buckwheat flour, sourced from numerous outlets.

In a coordinated sweep, police teams sealed the implicated stores and seized their flour inventory, while samples were expedited for testing. Initial inquiries link the compromised flour supply to a mill in Saharanpur, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advocating firm action against the liable parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

