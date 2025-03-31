Adulterated Flour Scandal: Over 100 Fall Ill in Dehradun

In a concerning turn of events, over 100 individuals in Dehradun took ill after reportedly consuming food made with 'adulterated' Kuttu Atta, officials revealed on Monday. As a precautionary response, the authorities swiftly sealed 22 shops from where the disputed flour was purchased during the Navratri festivity.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh disclosed that patients, stricken with symptoms ranging from vomiting to dizziness, were treated at local hospitals. Upon investigation, it emerged that all affected had ingested food made using the tainted buckwheat flour, sourced from numerous outlets.

In a coordinated sweep, police teams sealed the implicated stores and seized their flour inventory, while samples were expedited for testing. Initial inquiries link the compromised flour supply to a mill in Saharanpur, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advocating firm action against the liable parties.

