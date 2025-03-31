Left Menu

IREDA Reports Robust Growth in Renewable Energy Financing

State-owned IREDA has announced a significant 27% increase in loan sanctions, reaching Rs 47,453 crore for 2024-25. Loan disbursements also saw a 20% rise, underlining IREDA's commitment to funding renewable energy projects and supporting India's clean energy goals.

Updated: 31-03-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

State-owned IREDA has announced a significant 27% increase in loan sanctions, reaching Rs 47,453 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This figure marks a substantial rise from the Rs 37,354 crore sanctioned in the previous year, according to a statement by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).

Loan disbursements also witnessed a 20% increase, totaling Rs 30,168 crore, up from the Rs 25,089 crore recorded in 2023-24. Additionally, IREDA's outstanding loan book expanded by 28% to Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 59,698 crore the previous year.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das emphasized the agency's commitment to advancing India's clean energy transition through innovative financing solutions. As a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, IREDA continues to strengthen its role in supporting renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

