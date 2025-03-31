The Demise of US Agricultural Research

Amid escalating concerns over climate change impacts, US agricultural research faces significant setbacks due to funding halts under the Trump administration. Notably, this has affected the invaluable work of scientists like Erin McGuire, whose efforts in breeding climate-resilient crops have stalled due to discontinued backing from USAID.

This reduction in investment comes at a time when experts stress the necessity for enhanced research to mitigate climate change's adverse effects on agriculture. With research programs shuttered and workforces diminished, the sector risks falling behind, potentially escalating production challenges for farmers and price hikes for consumers.

Despite hopes for private sector intervention, concerns linger about insufficient and non-transparent funding. Experts warn of the global repercussions as US research funding faces cuts, potentially triggering food security threats worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)