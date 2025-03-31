Left Menu

The Demise of US Agricultural Research

Amidst climate change, the dismantling of USAID funding under Trump's administration has devastated US agricultural research. Scientists face layoffs and halted projects, impacting new innovations crucial for farmers, scientists, and consumers. Experts warn of long-term consequences and advocate for increased public and private research investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid escalating concerns over climate change impacts, US agricultural research faces significant setbacks due to funding halts under the Trump administration. Notably, this has affected the invaluable work of scientists like Erin McGuire, whose efforts in breeding climate-resilient crops have stalled due to discontinued backing from USAID.

This reduction in investment comes at a time when experts stress the necessity for enhanced research to mitigate climate change's adverse effects on agriculture. With research programs shuttered and workforces diminished, the sector risks falling behind, potentially escalating production challenges for farmers and price hikes for consumers.

Despite hopes for private sector intervention, concerns linger about insufficient and non-transparent funding. Experts warn of the global repercussions as US research funding faces cuts, potentially triggering food security threats worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

