HAL Achieves Financial Milestones Amidst Operational Hurdles

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has reported a provisional and unaudited revenue of Rs 30,400 crores for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This achievement contrasts slightly with the previous year's Rs 30,381 crores, despite challenges in delivery phases, particularly affecting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

HAL faced setbacks with LCA deliveries due to engine shortages, and an accident in January 2025 led to grounding and subsequent delays for the ALH fleet. Nevertheless, accelerated deliveries of other products and services allowed HAL to maintain its revenue levels, according to Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil.

The company's order book has significantly risen to Rs 1,84,000 crores, from an opening position of Rs 94,129 crores. This was fueled by new manufacturing contracts worth Rs 1,02,000 crores and ROH contracts at Rs 17,500 crores. HAL also secured a record-breaking contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply 156 LCH Prachand valued at Rs. 62,777 crores. Key accomplishments include achieving 'Maharatna' status, signing key supply contracts, and planning for improved performance in FY 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)