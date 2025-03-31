Left Menu

BSF Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Amid Continued Border Vigilance

BSF troops in Amritsar apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to cross into India. Initial questioning has been conducted, with further investigations ongoing. Earlier, the BSF repatriated a Pakistani woman to Pakistan after her illegal entry into Rajasthan, highlighting the evolving challenges of border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:23 IST
BSF Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Amid Continued Border Vigilance
BSF troops apprehend Pakistani intruder at Amritsar border. (Photo: BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development that highlights the enduring challenges of border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Amritsar district detected suspicious activity near the international border. An individual, identified as a Pakistani national, was seen crossing into Indian territory before being stopped at approximately 01.35 am, officials reported.

The vigilant troops, upon intercepting the intruder, conducted preliminary questioning before handing him over to local authorities for further investigation. This incident occurred near the village of Bharopal, underscoring the constant vigilance required at the border, the BSF said.

In a separate case earlier this week, the BSF repatriated a Pakistani woman, Humra, at the Anupgarh border area in Rajasthan. She was apprehended after illegally crossing the border on March 17, 2025, and subsequently handed over to local police. The woman was returned following a medical examination in a gesture of humanitarian diplomacy, according to the Public Relations Officer at the Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025