BSF Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Amid Continued Border Vigilance

In a recent development that highlights the enduring challenges of border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Amritsar district detected suspicious activity near the international border. An individual, identified as a Pakistani national, was seen crossing into Indian territory before being stopped at approximately 01.35 am, officials reported.

The vigilant troops, upon intercepting the intruder, conducted preliminary questioning before handing him over to local authorities for further investigation. This incident occurred near the village of Bharopal, underscoring the constant vigilance required at the border, the BSF said.

In a separate case earlier this week, the BSF repatriated a Pakistani woman, Humra, at the Anupgarh border area in Rajasthan. She was apprehended after illegally crossing the border on March 17, 2025, and subsequently handed over to local police. The woman was returned following a medical examination in a gesture of humanitarian diplomacy, according to the Public Relations Officer at the Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force.

