YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Eid Greetings, Govt Declares Optional Holiday

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends Eid ul-Fitr greetings, highlighting Ramadan's significance of harmony and compassion. The Andhra Pradesh government declares April 1 an optional holiday post-celebration. The announcement aligns with efforts to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, emphasizing unity and the end of the holy month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:07 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/X@ysjagan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy communicated Eid ul-Fitr (Ramadan) greetings on Monday, highlighting the festival's profound significance for the Muslim community. In his message, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister emphasized Ramadan as a sacred occasion, embodying harmony, goodwill, equality, compassion, and generosity.

Highlighting Ramadan's essence, Reddy expressed his hopes for Allah's blessings to bring prosperity and well-being to both the state's residents and the global community. In a social media post, he extended his wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, celebrating Ramadan as a symbol of love, peace, and brotherhood.

In parallel, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared April 1 an optional holiday following Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, as announced by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand through Government Order No. 637. This decision aligns with the state's stance to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, fostering unity and shared joy amongst families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

