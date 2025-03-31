YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Eid Greetings, Govt Declares Optional Holiday
YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends Eid ul-Fitr greetings, highlighting Ramadan's significance of harmony and compassion. The Andhra Pradesh government declares April 1 an optional holiday post-celebration. The announcement aligns with efforts to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, emphasizing unity and the end of the holy month.
- Country:
- India
YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy communicated Eid ul-Fitr (Ramadan) greetings on Monday, highlighting the festival's profound significance for the Muslim community. In his message, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister emphasized Ramadan as a sacred occasion, embodying harmony, goodwill, equality, compassion, and generosity.
Highlighting Ramadan's essence, Reddy expressed his hopes for Allah's blessings to bring prosperity and well-being to both the state's residents and the global community. In a social media post, he extended his wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, celebrating Ramadan as a symbol of love, peace, and brotherhood.
In parallel, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared April 1 an optional holiday following Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, as announced by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand through Government Order No. 637. This decision aligns with the state's stance to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, fostering unity and shared joy amongst families and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Saif Exchange Ramadan Greetings in Al Ain
Forced Labour to Curb Ramadan: Uyghurs Amidst Religious Repression in Xinjiang
President Sheikh Mohamed Welcomes Foreign Affairs Delegation for Ramadan Greetings
Empathy in Action: Feeding the Needy During Ramadan
Sheikh Saud Welcomes Ramadan Well-Wishers in Ras Al Khaimah