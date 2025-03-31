Left Menu

Aston Martin's Enduring Legacy in Formula One: A Long-Term Vision

Aston Martin is set to remain in Formula One for decades, according to team owner Lawrence Stroll. The company is raising over 125 million pounds through funding and selling its stake. A new strategic investor is being sought to add long-term value to the brand and team.

Aston Martin's legacy in Formula One is secure for the foreseeable future, as confirmed by team owner Lawrence Stroll. The announcement comes as the luxury carmaker disclosed plans to sell its stake in the Silverstone-based team, raising over 125 million pounds.

Stroll emphasized Aston Martin's enduring presence on the Formula One grid, reiterating the brand's commitment to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1. This move ensures the British racing green colors will continue to grace the tracks.

The team has engaged investment bank Raine Group to find a strategic investor who can provide long-term value. Raine will collaborate with AMF1's commercial chief, Jeff Slack, in this endeavor.

