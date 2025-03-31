Left Menu

Delhi's March Air Quality Sets Five-Year Record

Delhi's air quality in March 2025 reached its best average AQI of 170 over five years, as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management. The quarter also witnessed zero days with AQI over 400, showcasing significant improvement compared to previous years.

A view of the India Gate from Raisina Hills (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant improvement, Delhi recorded its highest average Air Quality Index (AQI) for March in five years, achieving an AQI of 170 in 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Monday. This marks a six-point improvement compared to March 2024.

The CAQM also highlighted that the January-March quarter of 2025 saw the best AQI in the last five years. The average AQI for this quarter was 231, down from 250 in 2024. The previous years recorded figures of 240 in 2023, 241 in 2022, and 278 in 2021.

Remarkably, there were no days exceeding an AQI of 400 during the first quarter of 2025, a noteworthy decline from previous years, which saw several days above this level. Furthermore, Delhi experienced 36 days with AQI below 200 in early 2025, only surpassed by 41 such days in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

