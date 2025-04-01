Left Menu

RBI's 90th Anniversary: A Celebration Amid Economic Challenges

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis met President Murmu, ahead of RBI's 90th anniversary's closing ceremony. PM Modi inaugurated the celebrations emphasizing RBI's future role. RBI Governor Malhotra discussed global threats from money laundering and terror financing, urging enhanced financial systems for combating illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:31 IST
RBI's 90th Anniversary: A Celebration Amid Economic Challenges
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan, ahead of an important commemorative event. The President is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today.

Earlier, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra visited President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting key issues and the commemoration of RBI's landmark year. This event followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the RBI's 90th-year celebrations in Mumbai on April 1, 2024.

During the celebrations, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and lauded RBI's crucial influence on India's economy. He stressed the importance of the upcoming decade as India steers toward development, underscoring RBI's essential role in ensuring growth, trust, and stability. Meanwhile, concerns regarding money laundering and terror financing, as articulated by RBI Governor Malhotra, call for reinforcing financial systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025