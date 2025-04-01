RBI's 90th Anniversary: A Celebration Amid Economic Challenges

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan, ahead of an important commemorative event. The President is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today.

Earlier, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra visited President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting key issues and the commemoration of RBI's landmark year. This event followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the RBI's 90th-year celebrations in Mumbai on April 1, 2024.

During the celebrations, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and lauded RBI's crucial influence on India's economy. He stressed the importance of the upcoming decade as India steers toward development, underscoring RBI's essential role in ensuring growth, trust, and stability. Meanwhile, concerns regarding money laundering and terror financing, as articulated by RBI Governor Malhotra, call for reinforcing financial systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)