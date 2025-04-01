RBI Celebrates 90 Years: Charting a Path to Viksit Bharat 2047
President Droupadi Murmu extols the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year journey, highlighting its pivotal role in India's financial ecosystem. She emphasizes the importance of innovation, adaptation, and accessibility in achieving the mission of Viksit Bharat 2047. The RBI remains committed to financial stability, innovation, and consumer protection.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu praised the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) exceptional 90-year history, emphasizing its essential role in developing a financial ecosystem that supports innovation and inclusivity for Viksit Bharat 2047.
During the RBI's 90th-anniversary commemoration, the President underscored the RBI's alignment with government policies, aiding in economic transitions, financial reforms, and stability.
With an eye towards economic advancement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the focus on financial inclusion, improved consumer services, and optimizing regulatory frameworks for stability. He assured ongoing support for technology and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
