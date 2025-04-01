Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Sales Surge by 34%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced a remarkable 34% increase in their tractor sales for March, with figures reaching 34,934 units as compared to 26,024 units in March 2024.

The domestic market in March 2025 accounted for 32,582 units, contrasting with 24,276 units sold in the same month the previous year, also reflecting a 34% growth in sales.

Exports were recorded at 2,325 units. Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, attributed this growth to favorable weather, strong rabi crop expectations, and positive farm trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)