Political Battle Heats Up Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticized the opposition's protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting it benefits the nation. Congress and Samajwadi leaders have voiced opposition, citing control concerns. The bill aims to reform Waqf property management, addressing issues like corruption and mismanagement, but faces backlash for potential constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:34 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi lambasted the opposition for their protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, suggesting they are more focused on dissent than national progress. According to Gopi, the bill is designed to bring advantages to the country and its citizens amidst escalating political tensions surrounding the legislation.

Congress MP K Suresh spoke on the party's standpoint, indicating that an official strategy would be communicated by party leaders, including Media Chairman Jairam Ramesh. He confirmed that details about the timeline and discussion period of the Waqf Amendment Bill would be deliberated in an upcoming Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong opposition to the bill, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking control through interference. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi labeled the legislation as unconstitutional, challenging its compatibility with constitutional rights. Despite criticism, the bill, known as the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill,' aims to rectify long-standing issues in Waqf property governance through modern reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

