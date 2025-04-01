TDP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Tabling Looms

The Telugu Desham Party (TDP) has thrown its weight behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain stating firm support. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is positioned as a proponent of the bill, reinforcing his commitment to the Muslim community's interests as the bill's tabling nears its deadline on April 4.

Prem Kumar Jain articulated that the Muslim community eagerly awaits the bill's presentation, emphasizing TDP's alignment with its goals. He assured that Y Babu Naidu stands in favor of the community's interests. Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asserted his party's opposition to the bill, citing unaddressed objections by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

In a sharp critique, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned Congress for its "poisonous propaganda" against the bill, urging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify her stance, especially in light of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council's backing. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, known as the 'UMEED Bill,' seeks major reforms including digitization and enhanced transparency to tackle longstanding issues of mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties.

