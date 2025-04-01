Left Menu

TDP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Tabling Looms

The Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and Congress adopt opposing stances on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. TDP, led by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, supports the bill, advocating for Muslim community interests. In contrast, Congress plans to oppose the bill, highlighting their previously ignored objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:37 IST
Telugu Desham Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desham Party (TDP) has thrown its weight behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain stating firm support. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is positioned as a proponent of the bill, reinforcing his commitment to the Muslim community's interests as the bill's tabling nears its deadline on April 4.

Prem Kumar Jain articulated that the Muslim community eagerly awaits the bill's presentation, emphasizing TDP's alignment with its goals. He assured that Y Babu Naidu stands in favor of the community's interests. Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asserted his party's opposition to the bill, citing unaddressed objections by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

In a sharp critique, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned Congress for its "poisonous propaganda" against the bill, urging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify her stance, especially in light of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council's backing. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, known as the 'UMEED Bill,' seeks major reforms including digitization and enhanced transparency to tackle longstanding issues of mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

