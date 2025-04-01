Left Menu

LG Sinha's Tribute and Assurance Amid Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Mata Vaishno Devi and honored fallen security personnel in Kathua. He assured support for their families and emphasized national unity against terrorism. Ongoing searches in Kathua-Samba highlight the intensified security measures in response to suspected infiltrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:31 IST
LG Sinha's Tribute and Assurance Amid Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple (Source-DIPR) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, engaging in prayers for the state's peace and prosperity, as per information released by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

On March 31, Sinha met with families of the security personnel who lost their lives in Kathua fighting terrorists. Paying homage to their sacrifice, he emphasized that the nation honors their bravery on social media, extending condolences and support promises to their families.

During an operation codenamed 'Safiyan', four personnel were killed, and two terrorists were neutralized. The ongoing search operations in the Kathua-Samba region focus on maintaining security following reports of suspected infiltrators from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025