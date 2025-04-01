LG Sinha's Tribute and Assurance Amid Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, engaging in prayers for the state's peace and prosperity, as per information released by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

On March 31, Sinha met with families of the security personnel who lost their lives in Kathua fighting terrorists. Paying homage to their sacrifice, he emphasized that the nation honors their bravery on social media, extending condolences and support promises to their families.

During an operation codenamed 'Safiyan', four personnel were killed, and two terrorists were neutralized. The ongoing search operations in the Kathua-Samba region focus on maintaining security following reports of suspected infiltrators from Pakistan.

