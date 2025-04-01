Cairn Oil & Gas Expands with High-Tech Drilling Pact
Cairn Oil & Gas collaborates with Parker Wellbore to enhance oil exploration in India. A state-of-the-art 2000 horsepower rig will be deployed in Rajasthan to boost the company's output. With investments in innovative projects, Cairn aims to unlock India's oil and gas potential with global partners.
Cairn Oil & Gas, India's leading private firm in oil exploration, is set to advance its operations by employing a powerful 2000 horsepower drilling rig from Parker Wellbore, recently acquired by Nabors Industries.
This strategic collaboration is poised to reinforce Cairn's production capabilities in Barmer, Rajasthan, where the state-of-the-art rig will be stationed. The deployment aligns with the company's growth ambitions, ensuring the expansion of its exploration volume in the region.
At the recent CERAWeek 2025, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal emphasized the company's plans for significant investment in brownfield projects, aiming to enhance reserves and production efficiency. Insights on Cairn's initiative to enhance domestic oil production were shared by Hitesh Vaid, CFO, outlining strategic partnerships and investment in unconventional resources.
