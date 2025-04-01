Tragic Explosion at Gujarat Firecracker Godown Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at a firecracker godown in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, has raised the death toll to 18, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The blast in the Deesa area triggered a structural collapse, trapping several workers inside. Rescuers remain on the scene as the search continues.

Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana stated that an investigation has been launched, and a case registered under Section 304 for causing death by negligence. "We acted promptly once notified, uncovering 18 casualties due to the slab's collapse. Necessary legal actions will be enforced," he declared.

The Banaskantha police have assembled five teams to trace those accountable. Initially, 13 bodies were located as personnel sifted through debris, while four individuals sustained injuries. Local officials reported all the workers hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel disclosed, "The entire structure gave way after the explosion. Thirteen bodies were initially retrieved from the wreckage. As ongoing clearance continues, we evaluate the evolving situation." Patel further noted that four injured parties were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:45 AM local time, resulting in structure collapse. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed heartfelt condolences, pledging government support to aid affected families and promising collaboration with Gujarat authorities as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)