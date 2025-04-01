Wall Street on Edge: Tariff Turmoil and Tech Tremors
U.S. stock index futures fell amid anticipation of new tariffs by the Trump administration, causing anxiety on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed the quarter 4.6% lower. Investors are wary as broader tariffs, potentially impacting economic growth, are expected to be announced. Tech stocks and manufacturing sectors are particularly concerned.
In a tense start to the trading week, U.S. stock index futures took a dip, reflecting investor anxiety over upcoming tariff announcements from the Trump administration. The market's caution is fueled by fears that the new tariffs could disrupt economic stability and trigger inflationary pressures.
The S&P 500 ended the last quarter substantially lower, with notable declines in tech stocks which had previously been high performers. Wall Street is awaiting the specifics of 'reciprocal tariffs,' with the formal announcement expected on Wednesday, while manufacturing surveys and job reports today could offer insights into economic impacts.
As traders brace for potential market shifts, significant movement is seen in individual stocks like Johnson & Johnson, Tesla, and PVH Corp, with eyes set on broader economic indicators as the new quarter unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
