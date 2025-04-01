Court Orders Further Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Alleged Role in Delhi Riots
The Rouse Avenue court has directed a further investigation into Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement in the North East Delhi riots. Despite the Delhi Police's findings of no incriminating evidence, the court has mandated an FIR to explore Mishra's role further.
In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday instructed a deeper investigation into the possible involvement of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in the North East Delhi riots. This decision comes as the court agreed to file an FIR against Mishra, following an application alleging his involvement.
The move contradicts previous statements from the Delhi Police, who had asserted that their investigations found no incriminating evidence against Mishra. However, the court, after reviewing materials presented by the police, noted that Mishra was present in the Kardam Puri area during the incidents, warranting further scrutiny.
The application was filed by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, seeking directions for filing an FIR against Mishra and other BJP leaders. Despite opponents' claims that Mishra is being wrongly implicated as part of a larger conspiracy, the court insists on a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.
