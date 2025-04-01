Left Menu

WTO's Silent Resilience Amid Trade Turmoil

The World Trade Organization grapples with the impact of U.S. tariffs that challenge its free-trade principles. Despite challenges, the WTO remains crucial for global trade, managing 75% of it. Leaders within the organization emphasize stability and continuity amidst a challenging geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:47 IST
WTO's Silent Resilience Amid Trade Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

From its sleek headquarters by Lake Geneva, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is navigating the turbulent waters of international trade, confronting protectionist tariffs from the Trump administration that threaten its free-trade ethos.

For three decades, the WTO has championed a rules-based, obstacle-free trading system, which has facilitated a 5.8% average annual increase in trade, creating jobs and improving living standards. However, the U.S.'s increased reliance on tariffs risks sidelining the organization. Washington has already paused its funding, delivering a significant blow. The WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, along with other officials, remain hopeful, emphasizing the system's stability and the trust it engenders, despite the challenges posed.

The WTO currently manages just over 75% of global trade and attracts new membership applications. Despite recent U.S. policies blocking judge appointments, which have paralyzed its top dispute settlement body, the organization continues to operate, maintaining its essential role in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025