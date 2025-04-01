WTO's Silent Resilience Amid Trade Turmoil

From its sleek headquarters by Lake Geneva, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is navigating the turbulent waters of international trade, confronting protectionist tariffs from the Trump administration that threaten its free-trade ethos.

For three decades, the WTO has championed a rules-based, obstacle-free trading system, which has facilitated a 5.8% average annual increase in trade, creating jobs and improving living standards. However, the U.S.'s increased reliance on tariffs risks sidelining the organization. Washington has already paused its funding, delivering a significant blow. The WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, along with other officials, remain hopeful, emphasizing the system's stability and the trust it engenders, despite the challenges posed.

The WTO currently manages just over 75% of global trade and attracts new membership applications. Despite recent U.S. policies blocking judge appointments, which have paralyzed its top dispute settlement body, the organization continues to operate, maintaining its essential role in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)