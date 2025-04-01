Himachal's Infrastructure Boost Amidst Controversial Poanta Sahib Revelations

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh, the Public Works Department (PWD) has secured a Rs 140 crore fund from the Central government to enhance the state's infrastructure. Expressing gratitude, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh particularly thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for facilitating this vital financial support. These funds are earmarked for constructing and repairing missing bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Simultaneously, Singh strongly condemned reports of illegal animal slaughter near the Uttarakhand border in Poanta Sahib, Sirmaur, where several carcasses were discovered. Stressing the seriousness of the situation, he assured the public of strict action and urged them to remain peaceful. Speaking to ANI, Singh reiterated the government's dedication to securing infrastructure resources and addressing significant road and bridge damage caused by natural disasters over the past two years.

Regarding the Rs 140 crore sanction, Singh stated that the central fund would expedite many projects, starting immediately in districts like Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra. The minister assured that road renewal, metallisation, and new constructions, including those funded by Central, NABARD, and CRF, will remain priority areas. He also confirmed that a departmental review meeting is scheduled to ensure timely progress.

Highlighting their efforts in the Assembly, Singh noted positive feedback on the department's initiatives and planned to accelerate infrastructure development for maximum public benefit. On the Poanta Sahib incident, law enforcement, joined by Uttarakhand Police, is rigorously investigating the alleged illegal activities, with several arrests already made. A joint press conference is set to disclose further findings soon.

The minister warned against politicising the sensitive issue, urging restraint to avoid exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. He emphasized the government's commitment to justice and public welfare, underscoring the importance of focusing on infrastructure development and law enforcement improvements. The Himachal Pradesh Congress government, Singh affirmed, remains vigilant on all fronts, prioritizing state welfare. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)