Ampin Energy Powers Up: A Solar Leap in Haryana

Ampin Energy Transition has announced a significant development in renewable energy by signing a power purchase agreement with Poly Medicure. This agreement stipulates the supply of 9.9 MW of solar energy to Haryana, aimed at enhancing sustainability in industrial operations.

The solar power will be generated from Ampin's 75 MWp solar park situated in Kurungawali Sirsa, Haryana. The agreement is set to replace approximately 35% of Poly Medicure's conventional power usage across its five Faridabad plants, offering considerable cost benefits to the company, owing to solar energy being roughly 30% cheaper than current discom power.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO of Ampin Energy Transition, emphasized their role as a leading renewable partner for the pharma and healthcare sectors in India, catering to 10 major customers. This agreement underscores Ampin's dedication to reducing carbon footprints in the healthcare industry through effective renewable energy solutions.

