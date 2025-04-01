Left Menu

Ampin Energy Powers Up: A Solar Leap in Haryana

Ampin Energy Transition has signed a power purchase agreement with Poly Medicure to supply 9.9 MW of solar power in Haryana. This initiative will replace 35% of Poly Medicure's traditional energy use with solar, offering significant cost savings. Ampin is a key player in India's renewable sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:23 IST
Ampin Energy Powers Up: A Solar Leap in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ampin Energy Transition has announced a significant development in renewable energy by signing a power purchase agreement with Poly Medicure. This agreement stipulates the supply of 9.9 MW of solar energy to Haryana, aimed at enhancing sustainability in industrial operations.

The solar power will be generated from Ampin's 75 MWp solar park situated in Kurungawali Sirsa, Haryana. The agreement is set to replace approximately 35% of Poly Medicure's conventional power usage across its five Faridabad plants, offering considerable cost benefits to the company, owing to solar energy being roughly 30% cheaper than current discom power.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO of Ampin Energy Transition, emphasized their role as a leading renewable partner for the pharma and healthcare sectors in India, catering to 10 major customers. This agreement underscores Ampin's dedication to reducing carbon footprints in the healthcare industry through effective renewable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025