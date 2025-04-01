South Africa Confronts U.S. Auto Tariff Threat

South Africa is gearing up for discussions with U.S. authorities concerning the announcement of impending auto tariffs, as revealed by Trade Minister Parks Tau on Tuesday.

The proposed 25% tariff on automobile imports could severely impact South Africa's $2 billion exports to the U.S., given the nation's preferential trade status through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

South Africa, which exported 64% of its vehicles duty-free under AGOA last year, fears economic repercussions if the tariff is implemented. The local automotive industry is currently analyzing potential impacts and strategizing around the issue.

