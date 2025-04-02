Left Menu

Opposition Stands Firm Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The INDIA bloc, alongside Congress MP K Suresh, strongly opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill, emphasizing its unconstitutional approach. Criticism arises over the government's alleged neglect of opposition recommendations. Meanwhile, VHP accuses the opposition of misinformation, as the bill awaits tabling for further discussion and amendment.

Updated: 02-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:20 IST
Congress MP K Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated political environment, Congress MP K Suresh has announced that the INDIA bloc will firmly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. He confirmed unanimous rejection of the bill by opposition leaders, highlighting collective dissent against the proposed changes.

Congress' Khaleequr Rahman vocally criticized the government's handling of the bill, accusing the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of unconstitutional conduct and ignoring opposition recommendations. He lamented the JPC's decision-making, pointing out the absence of a fair consideration process and alleging a systematic attempt by the BJP to bypass opposition input.

Atul Londhe, another Congress leader, added concerns about the JPC's dismissal of the opposition's 44 suggested amendments, with only 14 eventually approved. Londhe highlighted the power imbalance within the JPC, dominated by NDA members, which he argues stifles meaningful debate. As the bill progresses to further discussions, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation, urging the Muslim community to scrutinize their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

