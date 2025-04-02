Tamil Nadu's Bold Move: CM Stalin Pushes for Katchatheevu's Return

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced plans to present a resolution in the State Assembly on Wednesday, advocating for the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island. The resolution argues that reclaiming Katchatheevu is vital to protecting the traditional fishing rights and addressing the challenges Tamil Nadu fishermen face from the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his proposal, Stalin calls on the Union Government to reassess the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and swiftly take steps to recover the island. The resolution also urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the Sri Lankan Government during his official visit, aiming for the release of detained Indian fishermen and their boats.

The resolution underscores the necessity of resolving this longstanding issue and is poised for a unified vote in the Assembly. Additionally, CM Stalin has reached out to the Union Government to arrange a meeting for discussing concerns about the proposed delimitation.

Stalin, joined by various MPs, aims to present a united front on what is deemed a crucial issue for Tamil Nadu's populace. This request follows resolutions from Chennai's Joint Action Committee advocating for fair delimitation practices.

Stalin stressed the urgency of these issues, stating that it is imperative for the welfare of the state. In a communication on X, CM Stalin detailed his request for a meeting with MPs and officials to discuss the memorandum. He highlighted the Joint Action Committee's push for transparent and inclusive discussions on delimitation.

On March 22, MK Stalin chaired the initial meeting of the Joint Action Committee in Chennai regarding the delimitation subject—a session attended by prominent leaders, including Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. The committee collectively adopted a resolution insisting on transparent and consultative delimitation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)