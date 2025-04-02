Left Menu

Jana Sena Backs Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, has openly supported the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by the central government. The bill aims to modernize the Waqf Act, enhance the administration of waqf properties, and benefit the Muslim community, especially the poor and Pasmanda Muslims.

Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jana Sena Party, under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, declared its full support for the Waqf Amendment Bill during a parliamentary session on Wednesday. The directive was issued for party MPs to back the bill, which seeks to modernize the Waqf Act to benefit the Muslim community.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, reviewed the amendments, aimed at bringing the Waqf Act in line with current requirements after consulting various stakeholders. The bill addresses the administration of Waqf properties and will be tabled for a vote following a detailed discussion in Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to resolve management issues and introduce technological advancements for Waqf records, aiming to improve governance, rectify inefficiencies, and address corruption. This move could particularly aid poor and backward Muslims, notably the Pasmanda community.

Latest News

