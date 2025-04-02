Left Menu

Controversy Brews as Waqf Amendment Bill Spurs Opposition Concerns

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced to the Lok Sabha, faces strong opposition from Congress leaders, who argue it threatens communal unity. MPs raise concerns about government interference in religious matters and its potential impact on India's constitutional integrity. The bill seeks to fix administrative flaws in the current Waqf Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:25 IST
Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha has ignited a storm of criticism from Congress leaders who argue it poses a threat to community harmony and is driven by retributive motives. Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat labeled the legislation "evil," suggesting it was introduced in the "spirit of vengeance."

Concerns about governmental intervention in religious affairs were echoed by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. He stated, "They are going against democracy. Every religion has its unique system and should remain free from governmental interference."

Pramod Tiwari, a senior member of Congress, highlighted the unity among opposition parties in contesting the bill. He emphasized that the bill, if unchanged, stands contrary to the Indian Constitution's fundamental principles, posing risks to national integrity. Despite these objections, the government plans to proceed with an 8-hour discussion post-Question Hour. The amendment aims to address inefficiencies in the 1995 Waqf Act, criticized for corruption and maladministration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

