Controversy Brews as Waqf Amendment Bill Spurs Opposition Concerns

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha has ignited a storm of criticism from Congress leaders who argue it poses a threat to community harmony and is driven by retributive motives. Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat labeled the legislation "evil," suggesting it was introduced in the "spirit of vengeance."

Concerns about governmental intervention in religious affairs were echoed by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. He stated, "They are going against democracy. Every religion has its unique system and should remain free from governmental interference."

Pramod Tiwari, a senior member of Congress, highlighted the unity among opposition parties in contesting the bill. He emphasized that the bill, if unchanged, stands contrary to the Indian Constitution's fundamental principles, posing risks to national integrity. Despite these objections, the government plans to proceed with an 8-hour discussion post-Question Hour. The amendment aims to address inefficiencies in the 1995 Waqf Act, criticized for corruption and maladministration.

