Historic Day: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha is considering the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the bills amidst opposition claims of inadequate amendment time. The amendments aim to improve Waqf property management and incorporate Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:49 IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijju (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative session, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday deliberated on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which integrates suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee that evaluated the bill presented in August last year. Additionally, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 was also brought up for discussion and approval.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented both bills for passing. However, Congress member KC Venugopal criticized the government's approach, accusing it of trying to expedite the bill without providing sufficient time for amendments. "You are bulldozing the legislation, and there is no time for amendments," Venugopal asserted. In response, Speaker Om Birla assured that equal consideration was given to both governmental and opposition amendments.

Despite some procedural objections raised by RSP's NK Premachandran, Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the amendments had received union cabinet approval and were rooted in the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report. Rijiju emphasized the national significance of the bills, stating that they would garner widespread support across the country, transcending political differences. These amendments aim to rectify the points of contention in the previous act, enhancing Waqf administration and management through advanced procedures and technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

