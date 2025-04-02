Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Waqf Amendment Bill: MPs and Leaders Speak Out

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske supports the Waqf Amendment Bill, countering misinformation spread by the opposition. The bill, discussed in Lok Sabha, aims to benefit poor Muslims. While some criticize it, others see it as a progressive step towards Muslim rights. Various leaders have expressed mixed opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:51 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, debunking claims that the bill stands against Muslims. Mhaske accused the opposition of spreading misinformation for political gains, emphasizing that Balasaheb Thackeray also opposed the Waqf and questioned Sanjay Raut's credibility.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday debated the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh highlighted the need for the bill's revision, asserting that improvements are necessary to align with contemporary needs and serve the public effectively. Singh criticized opposition leaders who resist the bill, suggesting it will benefit impoverished Muslims.

Expressing his views, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva addressed critics of the bill, suggesting that it aims to restore rights to marginalized communities. He noted the extensive input gathered by the JPC and questioned the motives of opposition leaders who object to the bill's merits. Pyare Khan, chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission, praised the government's initiative, urging acceptance instead of opposition and stressing the bill's potential to improve the status of poor Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

